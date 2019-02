Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, who was docked today for his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, was granted bail, on self recognition.

The suspended CJN, who pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge, was also discharged of the bench warrant issued against him.

Danaldi Umar, Chairman of the CCT, said the Onnoghen was discharged of the bench warrant issued against him, because he voluntarily submitted himself for trial.

More details shortly…