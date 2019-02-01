Politics, Trending

Just In: Pdp’s campaign DG dumps party for apc, barely two weeks to presidential election

Barely two weeks to the presidential election, a Director General of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign organisation has dumped the party for the ruling to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to Femi Adesina, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka (alias Tinka Point), the PDP Gombe state campaign DG met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Thursday at State House, Abuja.

Adesina,who is the president’s spokesperson said Alhaji Tinka assured Buhari of pulling his allies to ensure that the president is reelected back to office come February 16th.

Alhaji Tinka will formally join the APC, alongside others, when the president’s campaign  train hits Gombe state on Saturday.

