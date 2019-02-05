Just In: Senator’s sister killed by armed bandits, husband abducted

The elder sister of Kabir Marafa, senator representing Zamfara central, Ade Marafa has been killed by armed men suspected to be bandits.

The husband of the deceased was also abducted her husband, according to Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, an aide to the senator in a statement.

The bandits which were said to be over 100, reportedly attacked the victims’ residence at Ruwan Bore area of Gusau local government area, early Tuesday, killing the senator’s sister and taking away her husband – not after setting ablaze a better part of the village.