Just In; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Makes First Statement After Escaping Unhurt In A Helicopter Accident

Nigeria’s Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, escaped death by a whisker after the helicopter in which he was travelling crash landed in Kabba, Kogi state today it was reported by his media aide, Laolu Akande.

Well, the Vice President and his crew escaped unscathed and has made his first statement following the accident.

What he said;

