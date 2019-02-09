Just In: Wife Of Kogi State Governor Involved In An Accident

Hajia Aminat Bello, the wife of Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, and her aides escaped death by a whisker today after her convoy was involved in an accident along Kabba expressway close to Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, helicopter crash site.
Aminat and her aides were reported to survive unscathed according to a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed.
The statement:
“In appreciation to God almighty for His faithfulness to the New Direction family, the Kogi State government wishes to announce that three aides to the governor and his wife survived an accident this morning. The Senior Special Assistant on Women and Children to the Governor, Mrs Kenechi Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant to the wife of the Governor on Women affairs, Mrs Ejura Edward and the Special Assitant on Media and Publicity to the wife of the Governor Mrs Adesoro Olamide were involved in a minor auto accident this morning around Oshokoshoko village while on their way to Isanlu for the All Progressives Congress women rally but came out unhurt. The government appreciate God once again, that all persons are in perfect condition. The Governors wife’s door-door campaign train continues with their rally to the western senatorial district after a successful 2 days outing in Kogi east,”