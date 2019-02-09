Just In: Wife Of Kogi State Governor Involved In An Accident

Hajia Aminat Bello, the wife of Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, and her aides escaped death by a whisker today after her convoy was involved in an accident along Kabba expressway close to Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, helicopter crash site.

Aminat and her aides were reported to survive unscathed according to a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed.

The statement: