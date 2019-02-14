Justin Bieber gets help to fight his depression

Following his Vogue Magazine interview and cover, singer Justin Bieber has to seek help for his depression.

According to a close source to the singer, his mental health battle started before he met his wife Hailey Baldwin and has now decided to get help.

According to the source;

“Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit. It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.

“He started off as a typical sweet, Canadian teen. He was such a great kid, honestly super sweet and very polite and nice to everyone around him. Having this huge amount of fame completely changed him. He had access to anything and everything and was surrounded by people who just said ‘Yes.’ He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him.”