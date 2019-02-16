Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic blast INEC over polls postponement

The disappointment from the postponement of the presidential election from February 16 to 23, has definitely stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

Regardless of social status and class, it appear a large chunk of the populace find the postponement totally ridiculous and annoying by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Reacting also to the postponement less-than-6 hours to commencement of elections, are Nollywood divas, Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw.

While Henshaw berated the INEC for failing woefully at the one task they have to fulfill just once in four years, Dominic says the postponement wouldn’t deter them from voting next Saturday.

Their reactions below

" INEC has ONE single major primary RESPONSIBILITY. ONE single deliverable. 4 YEARS to plan. Yet…..failure is what one gets" — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) February 16, 2019