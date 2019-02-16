Entertainment, Trending

Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic blast INEC over polls postponement

The disappointment from the postponement of the presidential election from February 16 to 23, has definitely stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

Regardless of social status and class, it appear a large chunk of the populace find the postponement totally ridiculous and annoying by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Reacting also to the postponement less-than-6 hours to commencement of elections, are Nollywood divas, Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw.

While Henshaw berated the INEC for failing woefully at the one task they have to fulfill just once in four years, Dominic says the postponement wouldn’t deter them from voting next Saturday.

Their reactions below

 

You may also like

Breaking!!! Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja After Postponement

Yaay! IG dancer Jane Mena is engaged!

Davido’s babymama Sophie Momodu has us gasping in this half-naked Valentine’s day photos

Beyonce is stunning in Ankara print suit (photos)

Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs threaten to spill out of her deeply plunging Valentine’s day dress

Bimbo Oshin, Seyi Edun, attend Tawa Ajisefinni’s wedding (Photos)

Tobi Bakre’s birthday message to Alex is all you need to read today

BBNaija’s Alex turns 23, releases stunning new photos

See why Princess Shyngle cried on Valentine’s day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *