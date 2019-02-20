Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian confirms Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s Bff Jordyn Woods

The leopard really never changes the spot.

Tristan Thompson has again been caught cheating on his baby mama Khloe Kardashian and this time, he may have gone a bit too far.

The basketball star reporedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s bff Jordyn Woods and Khloe has CONFIRMED THIS.

According to reports, Tristan had organized a party asking that everyone attending do away with their phones.

He, however, was unaware one of the people who attended the party was a reporter who saw him and Woods getting cosy at the party.

Hollywood Unlocked took to IG to share a video fo a staff who attended the party and revealed what did go down at the party.

Khloe commented under the post with ‘loud it’ emojis confirming the news.

