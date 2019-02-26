News Feed, Politics, Trending

“King of the North” Buhari Coasting To Victory

President Muhammad Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, is on a path to victory. Out of the 17 states and Federal Capital Territory announced so far, President Buhari has won 11 states, while main challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party has won in the remaining states and the FCT.

See results declared so far below;

1. Ekiti;

APC: 219,231 (WINNER)

PDP: 154,032

2. OSUN;

APC: 347,634 (WINNER)

PDP: 337,377

3. ONDO;

APC: 241,769

PDP: 275,901 (WINNER)

4. KOGI;

APC: 285,894 (WINNER)

PDP: 218,207

5. KWARA;

APC: 308,984 (WINNER)

PDP: 138,184

6. NIGER;

APC: 612,371 (WINNER)

PDP: 218,052

7. NASSARAWA;

APC: 289,903 (WINNER)

PDP: 283,847

8. FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY;

APC: 152,224

PDP: 259,997 (WINNER)

9. KADUNA;

APC: 993,445 (WINNER)

PDP: 649,612

10. GOMBE;

APC: 402,961 (WINNER)

PDP: 134,484

11. JIGAWA;

APC: 794,738 (WINNER)

PDP: 289,895

12. ADAMAWA;

APC: 378,078

PDP: 410,266 (WINNER)

13. YOBE;

APC: 497,914 (WINNER)

PDP: 50,763

14. ABIA;

APC: 85,058

PDP: 219,698 (WINNER)

15. ANAMBRA;

APC: 33,291

PDP: 524,738 (WINNER)

16. ENUGU;

APC: 54,423

PDP: 355,553 (WINNER)

17. EBONYI;

APC: 90,762

PDP: 258,573 (WINNER)

18. OYO;

APC: 365,229

PDP: 366,690 (WINNER)

19. BAUCHI:

APC: 798,478 (WINNER)

PDP: 209,313

20. LAGOS;

APC: 580,825 (WINNER)

PDP: 448,015

21. OGUN;

APC: 281,762 (WINNER)

PDP: 194,655

22. EDO;

APC: 267,842

PDP: 275,691 (WINNER)

