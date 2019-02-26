“King of the North” Buhari Coasting To Victory

President Muhammad Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, is on a path to victory. Out of the 17 states and Federal Capital Territory announced so far, President Buhari has won 11 states, while main challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party has won in the remaining states and the FCT.
See results declared so far below;
1. Ekiti;
APC: 219,231 (WINNER)
PDP: 154,032
2. OSUN;
APC: 347,634 (WINNER)
PDP: 337,377
3. ONDO;
APC: 241,769
PDP: 275,901 (WINNER)
4. KOGI;
APC: 285,894 (WINNER)
PDP: 218,207
5. KWARA;
APC: 308,984 (WINNER)
PDP: 138,184
6. NIGER;
APC: 612,371 (WINNER)
PDP: 218,052
7. NASSARAWA;
APC: 289,903 (WINNER)
PDP: 283,847
8. FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY;
APC: 152,224
PDP: 259,997 (WINNER)
9. KADUNA;
APC: 993,445 (WINNER)
PDP: 649,612
10. GOMBE;
APC: 402,961 (WINNER)
PDP: 134,484
11. JIGAWA;
APC: 794,738 (WINNER)
PDP: 289,895
12. ADAMAWA;
APC: 378,078
PDP: 410,266 (WINNER)
13. YOBE;
APC: 497,914 (WINNER)
PDP: 50,763
14. ABIA;
APC: 85,058
PDP: 219,698 (WINNER)
15. ANAMBRA;
APC: 33,291
PDP: 524,738 (WINNER)
16. ENUGU;
APC: 54,423
PDP: 355,553 (WINNER)
17. EBONYI;
APC: 90,762
PDP: 258,573 (WINNER)
18. OYO;
APC: 365,229
PDP: 366,690 (WINNER)
19. BAUCHI:
APC: 798,478 (WINNER)
PDP: 209,313
20. LAGOS;
APC: 580,825 (WINNER)
PDP: 448,015
21. OGUN;
APC: 281,762 (WINNER)
PDP: 194,655
22. EDO;
APC: 267,842
PDP: 275,691 (WINNER)
