Lady tweets about her dreams to land a job with ESPN, and actually does 7years after

A Twitter user with the handle @TheCocoShannel has taken to the platform to narrated how she just got her dream job, 7 years after she ‘spoke it into existence.’

In 2012, @TheCocoShannel had taken to Twitter to tweet about her desire to work for ESPN, a U.S.-based sports television channel owned by ESPN Inc., jointly owned by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications.

However, 7 years after, she takes to the platform to revealed that she just accepted an offer with the same company, how’s that?

