Lagos Have Dumped The Next Level Of Inconsistency – Ben Bruce

The major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are pulling all their strings in order to wrestle power away from the grips of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) on Saturday when they slug it out in the presidential election.

The Senator representing Bayelsa East in the Senate, Ben Murray Bruce, who is also a staunch PDP member was a part of Atiku’s campaign train that hit Lagos today.

The ‘common sense’ senator bragged while taking to his Twitter handle that Lagos have dumped ‘next level of inconsistency and job loss’

He said: