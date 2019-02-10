Leah Sharibu is not dead – FG

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has dismissed claims that abducted Dapchi School girl, Leah Sharibu has been killed.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, Kwara state on Sunday, the minister described as ‘absolute fake’ the report that Sharibu, who has been in Boko Haram captivity since she was kidnapped last March, alongside 100 of her schoolmates, has now died.

According to Mr Mohammed, the presidential election, is only days away and the death rumour of Sharibu is just another ploy by the opposition party to spread falsehood and bring discredit to the Muhammadu Buhari government and reelection bid.

In his words:

“It is part of the opposition’s strategies to throw everything at the administration and at the President. I think every day they are realising the hopelessness of their position.

“Every day they are amazed by the support Mr President is receiving from every part of the country and they have decided that they are going to spread falsehood.

‘‘They have also decided to inflame passion and make this election a Muslim-Christian affair or North-South affair, but people are not listening to them,” he said.