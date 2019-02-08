Lekki Rape: Banky W Weighs In

Popular musician and record label owner turned politician, Olubankole Wellington, simply known and addressed as Bank W is the latest celebrity to have weighed in on the now trending Lekki rape case. The culprits, Razaq Oluwaseun Oke and Don-Chima George are accused of raping and filming a 23 years old lady.

The news making the round is that the police have released the accused and have also deleted the video evidence. Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dolapo Badmus, however released a statement today debunking such and affirmed that the culprits are still in detention.

Banky W, while taking to his twitter handle has charged to authorities to be diligent in the pursuit of justice for this case. He submitted by saying ‘We are watching’.

His reaction: