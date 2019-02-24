Leo DaSilva slams celebrities clamoring to asscoiaite with Banky W now

2018 BBNaija housemate Leo DaSilva has come for celebrities who are now clamoring for singer turned politician Banky W’s attention.
According to Leo, all of it is fake love.
Leo wrote
All Celebrities will now come out to celebrate with Banky if he wins. Banky a pioneer in the music industry should have gotten a very vocal support from everyone in the industry. Just goes to show you why celebrities have to broadcast their need for medical help. No real love.
— Leo Babarinde Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) February 23, 2019