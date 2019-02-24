Entertainment

Leo DaSilva slams celebrities clamoring to asscoiaite with Banky W now

2018 BBNaija housemate Leo DaSilva has come for celebrities who are now clamoring for singer turned politician Banky W’s attention.

According to Leo, all of it is fake love.

Leo wrote

All Celebrities will now come out to celebrate with Banky if he wins. Banky a pioneer in the music industry should have gotten a very vocal support from everyone in the industry. Just goes to show you why celebrities have to broadcast their need for medical help. No real love.

You may also like

Radio presenters pimp Ghanaian celebrities out – Ola Michael shakes major table

Georgina Onuoha comes for CNN over presidential election

”Banky w please don’t go and be commissioning toilets o…like one person that we know ”- Nigerians Say As They React To Banky W Early Lead

Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Seen Around Her Polling Unit As Late As 1.00am(Picture)

#NigeriaDecides#: “Then Again,Just Hoping And Praying Sey Ojoro No Go Enter Today” – Annie Idibia Says As She Rock Military Fatigue To Her Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides#: Toke Makinwa Pictured With APC Gubernatorial Candidate For Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, At The Same Polling Unit

Why I became a lesbian – Evangelist reveals

Nobody can fix Nigeria – Seun Kuti

Peruzzi is Chioma’s lover – Kemi Olunloyo alleges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *