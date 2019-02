Less than two days to the much anticipated February 23rd presidential election, the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), have lost their Yobe state chairman to the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) this evening.

The defected former PDP chairman, Sani Inuwa , was received by President Muhammadu Buhari and APC chieftain, Dr Muhammad Lawal Yahuza at the state house Abuja.

Pictures: