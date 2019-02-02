‘Let’s Say No To Abortion. Now Just Imagine Messi’s Mother Had Aborted Him, Who Would Have Saved Barcelona Tonight???’ – See Fans Hilarious Reactions To Another Master Stroke From The Argentine

Lionel Messi was the hero as Barcelona fought back from two goals down to ensure a share of the spoils during their domestic league encounter with Valencia at the Camp Nou this evening.

The visitors had raced into a two goal lead before the Argentine halfed the deficit from the penalty spot just before the halftime break. He was on hand to draw parity from tidy finish from the edge of the penalty area after he received a delightful pass from Arturo Vidal to have a clear sight of goal.

What he said:

Barcelona 2 – 2 Valencia I love that Messi's Penalty kick He sent the keeper to collect his PVC ahead of time. — BUTTERSCOTCH 🍓🍋 (@NifemiLewis) February 2, 2019

Messi notched another 2 goals tonight. That’s 9 games on the bounce and all 7 games that he’s played in this year. Ridiculous 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 2, 2019

Let's say no to abortion. Now just imagine Messi’s mother had aborted him pic.twitter.com/7JK4fQkTi0 — Cabròn (@Ozelle_Kayom) February 2, 2019