Life Is Meaningless Without You – Mide Martins Celebrates Her Husband

Nollywood actress Mide Funmi-Martins is letting us all know just how much she loves her man.

The mother of two, penned a sweet message to celebrate her husband Afeeze Owo on Valentines day, revealing that life would be meaningless without him by her side.

She wrote;

“ Happy Val to you ade ori mi.. The love of my life @officialafeezowo … My world is meaningless without you in it…. Thank you for being my ALL in ALL .. I love you till eternity ❤️❤️❤️

Recall that sometime in 2016, Mide’s marriage to Afeez Owo almost collapsed.

She claimed on social media that her husband had abandoned her and the kids. But her husband later confessed that his wife took the wrong advice from friends who wanted to cause havoc in their home.