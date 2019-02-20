Life no longer rosy for former bread seller, Olajumoke Orisaguna

Olajumoke Orisaguna, the bread seller, who in 2016 hit fame miraculously, after she photo boomed, a shoot by Nigerian photographer/Singer, TY Bello.

Her story quickly spread like wild fire in the harmattan, with both local and international medi, rushing to get the scoop.

It will be recalled how TY Bello and Azuka Ogujiuba, a former senior reporter with THISDAY Style, teamed up quickly to rewrite Olajumoke’s story. Endorsements from big companies came from here and there, and Olajumoke quickly became the story that inspired millions of Nigerians.

However, according to eelive, the former bread seller isn’t doing as well as she was, 3 years ago. Even her relationship with Sunday Orisaguna, the father of her two children, is far from being good.

Eelive, reveals life with Olajumoke especially Sunday, hasn’t good as hard times have stirred them in the face in recent tines. Sunday reveals also that both Olajumoke and her family have refused to plans for them to formalise their union.

According to the report, life became tough with Olajumoke, when Azuka Ogujiuba, her former manager, parted ways.

“I think she was better when she was with Azuka because Azuka and TY Bello have great connections that paid Olajumoke more”, Sunday further confirmed to eelive.

“I just know her manager calls her, they go out and return late. Sometimes she returns as late as past 12am and without explanations. She doesn’t even tell me where they go and what happens,” he added.