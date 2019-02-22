Entertainment

Linda Ejiofor pens heartwarming birthday message for bestie Adesua Etomi

Actress Linda Ejiofor has taken to social media tpo pen a sweet birthday message for her bestie Adesua Etomi who turns 33 today.

The newly-married actress wrote;

Today I celebrate this beautiful,kindhearted lady. You don’t know it, but you’re an inspiration to me and a lot of people. ❤️ Happy birthday my love, May God bless the works of your hands, may your name be mentioned for good and not evil. May God grant you your heart desires always. Amen.
Now I’m done praising you, let me tell you my mind. Stop bullying me oh!!! And don’t forget to call me every morning to say you appreciate me. 🤣😝 I love you boo @adesuaetomi

