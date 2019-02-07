Entertainment, Metro News, Trending

‘Linda Ikeji Is Just A Hypocritical Feminist’ – Nigerians Roast Linda Ikeji For Pulling Down A Rape Case She Reported On Her Site

Photo: Two men allegedly drugged, raped and filmed 23 year old lady in Lekki

Nigerians have been on social media lashing at blogger, Linka Ikeji, for taking down a rape story she reported on her platform yesterday. The case involve  one Razaq Oluwaseun Oke(right), and Don-Chima George who were accused of luring  a girl to a hotel, unknown to the girl that they had ulterior motives. She was reportedly drugged before they took their turns to rape her.

The duo were also said to have filmed the rape session before they were rounded up by the police and the video was found on their phones.

Well, Nigerians have been on social media accusing not only the blogger of pulling down the post, the Nigerian Police Force have also not been left out. They are accusing the Police of releasing the accused and also deleting the video.

Their reactions:

