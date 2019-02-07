‘Linda Ikeji Is Just A Hypocritical Feminist’ – Nigerians Roast Linda Ikeji For Pulling Down A Rape Case She Reported On Her Site

Nigerians have been on social media lashing at blogger, Linka Ikeji, for taking down a rape story she reported on her platform yesterday. The case involve one Razaq Oluwaseun Oke(right), and Don-Chima George who were accused of luring a girl to a hotel, unknown to the girl that they had ulterior motives. She was reportedly drugged before they took their turns to rape her.

The duo were also said to have filmed the rape session before they were rounded up by the police and the video was found on their phones.

Well, Nigerians have been on social media accusing not only the blogger of pulling down the post, the Nigerian Police Force have also not been left out. They are accusing the Police of releasing the accused and also deleting the video.

Their reactions:

Some foolish girls are itching to look for a way to blame this Linda Ikeji thing on men. Let me help you “it’s probably a man that convinced Linda to take the money and delete the post, men are trash”. — conrad (@conradlomo) February 7, 2019

Fuck Don Chima George . Fuck DJ RICO. Fuck Don Chima’s dad & his hotel can burn to ashes. Fuck the Nigerian Police And Fuck Linda Ikeji ! #JusticeForRapeInNigeria — ebele. (@ebelee_) February 7, 2019

So Linda Ikeji can actually be asked to take down a story and she went on and actually removed the rape story? But some of her intellectually challenged fans will converge and form voltron for her and remind you that she has money and we don’t. A Poverty mentality is a disease. — 👑 DaddyMO Phd CEng 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) February 7, 2019

Fuck Linda Ikeji. Fuck Ricco. Fuck Don Chima. Fuck the Popo. All of them are mad. So she really deleted the post off her site? She is mad pic.twitter.com/42pJFjCtHD — Laolao (@itz_laolao) February 7, 2019