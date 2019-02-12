Manutd 0 PSG 2: Red Devil’s New Coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sets Unwanted Record With First Loss As A Manchester United Coach

Manchester united were roundly beaten 2-0 by French side, Paris Saint Germain , in the UEFA champions second round today.
The loss which was their first in 11 matches since new manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, took over from Portuguese tactician, José Mourinho, went on to be their had highest loss at Old Trafford in an European championship.
2 – Manchester United have lost by a margin of more than one goal at Old Trafford in European competition for the very first time in their history. Shock. #MUNPSG pic.twitter.com/aG6elitjCl
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2019