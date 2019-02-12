Sports, Trending

Manutd 0 PSG 2: Red Devil’s New Coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sets Unwanted Record With First Loss As A Manchester United Coach

Manchester united were roundly beaten 2-0 by French side, Paris Saint Germain , in the UEFA champions second round today.

The loss which was their first in 11 matches since new manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, took over from Portuguese tactician, José Mourinho, went on to be their had highest loss at Old Trafford in an European championship.

You may also like

#PeaceAccord# – Atiku Makes 9 Strong Political Point

February 16th: See Atiku’s biggest appeal to Buhari

Sweep Buhari out on Saturday, Omokri reacts to warrant to arrest Onnoghen

Breaking!!! CCT chairman orders arrest of CJN Onnoghen

We aren’t motivated to talk because when we do, you people attack us – Simi to Nigerians

My father talked and talked but Nigerians did the very opposite – Femi Kuti

February 16th: Don’t vote because of bragging rights, vote for our future – Simi

Nollywood actress Joke Silva bereaved, loses younger sister to breast cancer

No real relationship anymore because of social media – Toyin Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *