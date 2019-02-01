News

Mavin Records signs new multimillion dollar deal

Don Jazzy

Mavin Records, founded by Don Jazzy has just secured a major partnership deal with Kupanda Holdings which is aimed at creating better opportunities for African music.

Mavin Records is focused on scaling operations to meet the rapidly growing international demand for African music, on growing its rooster and on strengthening its services across A&R, touring, marketing, distribution, publishing and partnerships.

According to Don Jazzy, “our mission is to grow Mavin Global into the music powerhouse of Africa. By collaborating with artists, African creatives, local and international partners, we can become a globally recognized household name and the go-to platform for connecting African music with the world.”

Mavin Records has signed superstars like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Di’Ja and Korede Bello. This investment will help the company develops brand partnerships that support its artists’ music careers.

