Mercy Aigbe Reacts To News That Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe, Is Dying

Following the now trending news that veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, also known as Baba Suwe is battling a life threatening ailment, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aighe, has reacted. Mercy who revealed through her Instagram page that she had at one point in time try to reach out to the comic actor after the news broke out but he said he was fine and didn’t need help.
However, she said now that she is sure that he needs help, she would do all withing her power to assist.
She said:
it saddens my heart to hear of your illness once again sir 😞😞 I remember @realyomifabiyi had once spoken out about your illness & I was ready to support then until we heard you said you never needed help, but now that I know you do need help, I will galdly do my part to support you in my own little way, God heal you completely sir 🙏🙏 *****************************(**********pls my beautiful people what ever amount you feel lead by your spirit to support Baba Suwe with pls kindly help & support him, pls also remember him in your prayers, 🙏🙏God will definitely reward & bless your kind heart 🙏🙏🙏