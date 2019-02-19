Entertainment, Trending

Mercy Aigbe Reacts To News That Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe, Is Dying

Following the now trending news that veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, also known as Baba Suwe is battling a life threatening ailment, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aighe, has reacted. Mercy who revealed through her Instagram page that she had at one point in time try to reach out to the comic actor after the news broke out but he said he was fine and didn’t need help.

However, she said now that she is sure that he needs help, she would do all withing her power to assist.

She said:

