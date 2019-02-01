MI Abaga And Brother, Jesse Jagz, Flew In To Pays Condolence Visit To ‘Bereaved’ Super Eagles Forward, Ahmed Musa.

Talented Nigerian rapper and record producer, Jude Abaga, simply known and addressed as ”M I” and his younger brother,Jesse Jagz, were at the Jos residennce of Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ahmed Musa, today to pay him a condolence visit over the death of his mother.

The Super Eagles Assistant Captain lost his mother, Mrs Sarah Musa, after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital last week is expected to be buried in Edo State.

