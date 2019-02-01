Entertainment, Trending

MI Abaga And Brother, Jesse Jagz, Flew In To Pays Condolence Visit To ‘Bereaved’ Super Eagles Forward, Ahmed Musa.

Image result for mi and jesse jagz

Talented Nigerian rapper and record producer, Jude  Abaga, simply known and addressed as ”M I” and his younger brother,Jesse Jagz, were at the Jos residennce of Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ahmed Musa, today to pay him a condolence visit over the death of his mother.

The Super Eagles Assistant Captain lost his mother, Mrs Sarah Musa, after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital last week is expected to be buried in Edo State.

Pictures:

What he said;

You may also like

#BuhariOut# Dele Momodu Fires Heavy Shots At President Muhammadu Buhari

NIGERIA NOW ON GROWTH TRAJECTORY, SAYS JIM OVIA

#Buhari must go but Atiku not an option – Nigerians chant on social media

Declare Buhari medically unfit, CUPP tasks supreme court

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st February

Yemi Alade Shows Off Her Sexy Front In A New Picture(Picture)

Ever Wonder How To Rock Your Red Clothes??? Then Thee Lovely Pictures From Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo, Might Be All You Need(Pictures)

‘I Came To London To Sleep’ – Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus, Says As She Share Beautiful Pictures (Pictures)

What Talented Actress, Jinad Habibat Adunni, Said After Two Fans Gifted Her Two Cars Would Leave You Thrilled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *