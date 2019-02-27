Politics, Trending

‘APC Votes Is Like Ijebu Garri’ – Reno Omokri

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of rigging the just announced Presidential elections which was won by President Muhammadu Buhari with 3.9 million votes.

Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made this allegation via his twitter handle.

He said:

Tags

atikubuhari

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th February

#NigeriaDecides: President Buhari Records Landslide Victory

‘Elections Are Not Won On Twitter’- Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi

#Elections2019: Peter Obi Faults Election Process.

#NigeriaDecides: Keyamo, Chidoka Disagree Over Northern Election Results

If You Have A Problem with Dogara’s Victory Go To Court – PDP Chieftain

‘One Day Real Change Will Come’ – Davido Reacts

JUST IN: Another Attack in Sokoto!

#Elections2019: Buhari Wins votes in Kwara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *