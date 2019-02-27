‘APC Votes Is Like Ijebu Garri’ – Reno Omokri

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of rigging the just announced Presidential elections which was won by President Muhammadu Buhari with 3.9 million votes.
Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made this allegation via his twitter handle.
He said:
The funniest thing I have heard today is that @OfficialAPCNg’s votes is like Ijebu garri. When you soak it at the polling unit, it is small. But by the time it gets to the collation Centre, it would have risen to three times it’s original size. Miracle! #APCResultIsLikeIjebuGarri
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 26, 2019