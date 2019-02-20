Moesha Baduong accused of sleeping with HIV positive man

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has been accused by a social media user who goes by the handle @fatpussy055 on Snapchat of having sept with Shatta Wale’s manager, Livingstone Abani. The man is believed to be living with the HIV virus.

A screenshot from the lady’s page found on Utallium News Network’s Facebook page alleged that the actress was paid Ghc10,000 for first meeting Livingstone Abani.

@fatpussy055, went further by posting the photo of a woman she claims introduced Moesha to Livingstone.

She also shared a screenshot of a couple of girls who have allegedly been infected with HIV by Livingstone Abani.

@fatpussy055 went on alleging that the actress was invited to partake in a threesome anal sex with Livingstone and a Nigerian friend.

Check out the screenshots below;