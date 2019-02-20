Entertainment

Moesha Baduong accused of sleeping with HIV positive man

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has been accused by a social media user who goes by the handle @fatpussy055 on Snapchat of having sept with Shatta Wale’s manager, Livingstone Abani. The man is believed to be living with the HIV virus.

A screenshot from the lady’s page found on Utallium News Network’s Facebook page alleged that the actress was paid Ghc10,000 for first meeting Livingstone Abani.

@fatpussy055, went further by posting the photo of  a woman she claims introduced Moesha to Livingstone.

She also shared a screenshot of a couple of girls who have allegedly been infected with HIV by Livingstone Abani.

@fatpussy055 went on alleging that the actress was invited to partake in a threesome anal sex with Livingstone and a Nigerian friend.

Check out the screenshots below;

 

You may also like

Actress Liz Anjorin drags owner of Goldmyne TV, set to reveal dirty secrets between them

Yomi Fabiyi gives an update on the health situation of actor Baba Suwe

Bloggers caused the rift between Wizkid and Davido – Aloma

Pray to God to bring your own husband to you – Uche Maduagwu comes for Toyin Aimakhu

Family is everything – Mercy Johnson-Okojie shares beautiful new family photos

Nigerian lady outs boyfriend who used ‘jazz’ on her to extort money

Peruzzi is a mole – Kemi Ounoyo drags DMW crew following Chioma news

See How Nigerians Replied Simi After She Said Nigeria Is A f**king scary place to be

Nollywood Actor Says Toyin Abraham Doesn’t Need An Honest Man – See What He Thinks She Needs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *