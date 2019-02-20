Entertainment

Moesha Baduong reacts to claims she slept with an HIV positive man

Actress, Moesha Boduong has finally broken her silence over claims she slept with Livingstone Abani, who is Shatta Wale’s alleged HIV positive manager.

Recall we reported the story of the lady on Snapchat @fatpussy055 who claimed the Ghana actress had slept with Abani.

Reacting to the news, Moesha wrote;

It’s only in Ghana that people will try tarnish the image of one man who is more successful than their entire generation .. Rumors around about my former Boss of Madhaus Mr AIK LIVINGSTONE ABANI ain’t thru cuz I kno for a fact and this is not the first time they are trying to jeopardize this man’s reputation.

I say again and again that bloggers must put a stop to this indisciplined act of just making news and hype on somebody’s life.
Anybody that falls for this baseless story is just too myopic to understand that life itself moves in circles..it might be you one day .. Let’s say no to childish write ups …The rest of Africa and the world will always laugh when they read stories like this popping up from Ghana ..
You get paid to spoil somebody’s name ryt ..
Pray same people won’t pay other people to do you same and even worse !! Sorry Daddy !!!! But that’s Ghana for you ..

