MTN and MUSON Cap off A Fine Year in Arts with Donors Concert

MTN Foundation and the Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON) hosted the society’s donors to an appreciation concert in recognition of their continued support in the year.

The star-studded event, which held on December 10th, 2018 at the Agip Recital Hall of the MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos, saw MUSON board members, prominent donors, friends of the Society and MTN Foundation officials reflect on a successful year in the country’s cultural and creative space, and pledge their support for its continued renaissance. It was a night filled with serenading performances from students of the School of Music.

Speaking at the event, the MTN Foundation’s Director, Dennis Okoro said, “We commend our scholars for the beautiful performance tonight. We are proud of the MUSON School of Music and have been since 2005.

“It is because of the great work that the MUSON continues to churn out that makes us immensely proud and committed to extending our support to Nigerian arts and culture fully.”

As a country with a rich and diverse history, supporting Nigerian arts and culture has been at the core of the MTN Foundation’s mandate. Part of the Foundation’s support is the scholarship programme for students at the MUSON. The programme has produced graduates who have also become notable music directors for internationally acclaimed musicals like Kakadu, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, and Legends. In November, the Foundation sponsored a masterclass for students of the MUSON School of Music as part of its longstanding partnership with the School that dates to 2006. The masterclass was held with the Canadian duo: Daniel Taylor, a countertenor, Head of Early Music and Professor of Voice at the University of Toronto and Ellen McAteer, a Canadian Soprano and two-time recipient of the prestigious Richard Bradshaw Graduate Fellowship in Opera.

As part of its continued support for the arts and culture in Nigeria, MTN Foundation is currently sponsoring six critically acclaimed art productions, a slate of programs lasting till the end of the year that have already produced well-loved and celebrated shows as Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, the Life in My City Art Festival, Our Son the Minister, and Legends.