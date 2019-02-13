My father talked and talked but Nigerians did the very opposite – Femi Kuti

Nigerian singer Davido, real name David Adeleke had tweeted that entertainers shouldn’t stay away from politics because people keep asking them to and because its dangerous – a lot of people couldn’t resist the urge to join the conversation.

Davido had said that entertainers must participate in politics and get to know how the country is being run.

Reacting to this, popular Twitter user with handle @MrStanleyNwabia in his opinion said he had hoped that sons of late Afrobeat legend, Femi and Seun Kuti should have been at the front burner of the movement to oust president Muhammadu Buhari out of office rather have remained apolitical or ‘fencist’.

I see no reason why top Entertainers Femi Kuti and his brother Seun Kuti are not leading the charge against Buhari. As Fela’s children, they CAN’T afford to be Fencist or apolitical where Buhari is concerned, he wrote.

https://t.co/FDnZrXi45k — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) February 10, 2019

However, Mr Femi Kuti in a quick response dismissed the opinion of the Twitter user, he noted that his late father, Fela Kuti, had talked and talked but Nigerians had gone right against very thing his father warned against.

He also noted that he on his part has also been talking for the past 40+ years and no one has listened.

He wrote:

Mr Stanley all the talk my father talked all his life Obasanjo was voted 2x back into power. Buhari was voted. All the talk I’ve talked 4 ,40yrs of my career night after night at AFRIKA SHRINE till date ,what difference has it made?