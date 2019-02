Nigerian artiste, Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu, popularly known as Duncan Mighty, has revealed his only request from God this year.

The PortHarcourt Boy, who reinvented his love in the hearts of his fans and music lovers at large, with his collaboration with Starboy, Wizkid Ayo on ‘fake love’ made his revelation via Instagram.

Speaking via his page on the social media platform, Duncan Mighty said he only wants God to increase his way of giving.

He wrote: