My polling center is organized – Toke Makinwa

Media girl Toke Makinwa has taken to her IG page to give an update about her polling center.

Toke who joined other Nigerians to cast their votes in the presidential election holding today, has been pictured with APC gubernatorial candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She captioned her post;

My center so far has been so organized, Nigerians are out today to protect their votes. lovely to see our Lagos state gubernatorial candidate @jidesanwoolu at my center casting his vote too #nigeriadecides2019#Protectyourvotes

