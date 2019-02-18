Naomi Campbell showers praises on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as she meets her for the first time ever

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has gotten her first wish for the year.
The Victoria’s Secret Model took to Instagram to share a photo herself with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, revealing she has always wanted to meet her.
Naomi wrote;
The only person I wanted to meet this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland over a beautiful dinner we shared our strength’s and hope 🙌🏾 The BRILLIANT & BEAUTIFUL Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; globally acclaimed economist, Nigeria’s first female Minister of Finance, active board member for a variety of large and impactful organizations like the African Risk Capacity, Standard Chartered Bank and Twitter – she’s one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest World Leaders in 2015 and Forbes Top 100 Most Powerful Women In The World, 2011-2014 🙌🏾 Ngozi, you are the epitome of #BLACKEXCELLENCE and a trailblazer for women around the world!! ✊🏾 I’m inspired by your intelligence and vision, you are history in the making 🖤 #BlackHistoryMonth 🇳🇬🦅♥️