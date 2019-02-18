Entertainment

Naomi Campbell showers praises on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as she meets her for the first time ever

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has gotten her first wish for the year.

The Victoria’s Secret Model took to Instagram to share a photo herself with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, revealing she has always wanted to meet her.

Naomi wrote;

The only person I wanted to meet this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland over a beautiful dinner we shared our strength’s and hope 🙌🏾 The BRILLIANT & BEAUTIFUL Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; globally acclaimed economist, Nigeria’s first female Minister of Finance, active board member for a variety of large and impactful organizations like the African Risk Capacity, Standard Chartered Bank and Twitter – she’s one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest World Leaders in 2015 and Forbes Top 100 Most Powerful Women In The World, 2011-2014 🙌🏾 Ngozi, you are the epitome of #BLACKEXCELLENCE and a trailblazer for women around the world!! ✊🏾 I’m inspired by your intelligence and vision, you are history in the making 🖤 #BlackHistoryMonth 🇳🇬🦅♥️

You may also like

Veteran actor Baba Suwe allegedly dying

See photos from Foluke Daramola’s 41st birthday bash

Kehinde Bankole gives them hot hot in new photo

Baba God you too get level! Akpororo says as he shares photo of his new mansion

Nigeria is a f**king scary – Simi cries out

So Sad!!! Nollywood Actress Reveals How Her Friend Was Killed By A Church Member She Helped

Nothing beats having your own money, Linda Ikeji says she worries about which of her 4 expensive cars she’ll use today

Here’s what the world is saying about Empire’s Jussie Smollett paying to be attacked

Davido issues his first public apology (READ)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *