‘Need Kante Back At DM And Sarri Back To Italy’ – Fans Say As They Call For The Sack Of Chelsea’s Coach

Chelsea fans are currently unhappy after they were decimated by defending champions, Manchester City, in the domeatic league fixture today. The Citizens who opened the floodgate after just four minutes of play went on to put six unreplied goals past the Blues.

Football lovers have to this end been on social media calling for the sack of the Blues coach, Maurizio Sarri.

What they are saying:

Kante dey feel dizzy 😂 them turn am straighten in large intestine — Ernest Coleman (@cole__xy) February 10, 2019

The worst thing about Chelsea being bad is that they're making Kante unhappy. The man is a saint and deserves better than this. — Zito (@_Zeets) February 10, 2019

When Chelsea signed M. Sarri as Manager, I knew @ChelseaFC had a big problem when he removed Kante from CDM to RMF and replaced him Jorginho. On the other hand When you have a Midfield of Barkley,Kovacic,Jorginho,Drink water etc.

What do you expect? Worse Defeat Ever.#MCICHE — 🇳🇬 D.U.C.E🇳🇬 (@mazi_duce) February 10, 2019

No competition for places, no squad rotation, no tactical flexibility, no Kante in his best position, no offensive spark, no set pieces, no defensive solidity, no Christensen, no consistency, no accountability, no motivational ability and no class with no handshake for Pep. — Michael Davies (@embassydavies) February 10, 2019