NigeriaDecides: Neither accreditation nor voting has commenced in the whole of Southern Kaduna – PDD raises alarm

National publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan has raised the alarm that there’s no presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC in the whole of Southern Kaduna.

The PDP national publicity secretary said this on Saturday, just as the presidential and national assembly elections are ongoing in many polling units across Nigeria.

Mr Ologbondiyan, therefore called on INEC to act swiftly, as he is worried about the time frame for accreditation and voting, given that nothing has started.

His words; Reports reaching me is that there is no presence of INEC staffs in the entire southern Kaduna till this very moment.

This is worrisome, given the time frame between which accreditation and voting will start and end.

I call on INEC to act quickly and swiftly.