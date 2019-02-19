Never Marry Down Ladies – Shade Ladipo Advises Ladies

Author Shade Ladipo has again taken to social media to further speak on marriage.

The Nigerian media personality who made news yesterday, following her reaction to Gbenro Ajibade calling out his wife Osas Ighodaro on social media has advised women against marrying down.

In her words;

Usually I do a video but I decided to save you from my ugly mug today

My Musings is about Marrying Up or Marrying Down

While I will focus on Marrying down, in my opinion Marrying Up also has its huge challenges

I’m pained when I see amazing, hardworking and determined women try to be put down by Society, Culture and then by Family

Family in this case is your spouse

Pls do not put yourself under any undue pressure to get married and then end up with a loser who will be threatened every time you breathe

Your calling is great and the man you marry must be able to take it and run with it

You need a man who understands that he must be your champion on and off the field

A man who is ready to be in the shadows so you can shine

Most women are ready to do this for their men so My dear pls don’t for 1 second think you don’t deserve such

Also pls let me debunk the lies ….

The man who will love you and worship you is waiting for you, don’t allow anyone fool you into believing that your Age or Stage will reduce those chances

Cock & Bull

Your chances are as high as YOU want them

Your self confidence and Self love will attract exactly the kind of man you deserve

There is no Marriage O’Clock and if pikin is your worry then Freeze your eggs or Adopt

Your happiness and Peace should always be Number 1

Don’t settle for anything less

Don’t Marry Down

Don’t Marry Up

Marry your Partner

Someone who sees you

Someone who accepts you

Someone who wants you to do better than him

Someone who loves you more than himself

I always felt She was Marrying Down and from that illiterate rant, I was right

#YouAreAmazingAndAwesome

#DontLetAnyoneTellYouOtherwise

#YouAreBlackGirlMagic

#ShadeHasSpoken