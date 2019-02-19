Entertainment

Newly weds need to stop giving marital advice – Lami Philips

Nigerian singer Lami Phillips has issued an advice to newly weds.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Philips asked that newlyweds stop giving marital advice on social media.

”Dear newlywed, don’t be quick to expose your marriage.. let it cook first before serving it.. also.. hold back “marital advice” for a while.. get some work experience before you teach. Every marriage is unique, no b 1 size fits all.

This is coming after author Shade Ladipo penned a post to all women never to settle, as they all should marry men who will celebrate their success.

You may also like

Actress Michelle Dede blasts photographer Arinze Onyisi for saying rape is permitted for this reason

This Video Of Davido Eating ”Agege Bread” and Beans Is The Most Hilarious Thing You Would Find On Social Media Today

‘ Emulate fela and stop being a Hypocryte Oloshi.’ -Sheyman Rants

Mercy Aigbe Reacts To News That Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe, Is Dying

”I Had Similar Experience In 2011 General Election, As A Corp Member” – Yemi Alade

What Comedian, Frank Donga, Said Following Buhari’s Directive That Any Body That Tries To Hijack Ballot Boxes Be Ruthlessly Dealt With Is A Must Read

“Stupid Ass And Shameless Thing” – Upcoming Actress Troll Popular Actress, Jumoke Odetola.

Duncan Mighty Has Moved On From Election Postponement – See What He Wants

This Photo Of Four Of Your Favourite Former BB Naija Housemates Would Melt Your Heart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *