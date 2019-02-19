Newly weds need to stop giving marital advice – Lami Philips

Nigerian singer Lami Phillips has issued an advice to newly weds.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Philips asked that newlyweds stop giving marital advice on social media.

”Dear newlywed, don’t be quick to expose your marriage.. let it cook first before serving it.. also.. hold back “marital advice” for a while.. get some work experience before you teach. Every marriage is unique, no b 1 size fits all.

This is coming after author Shade Ladipo penned a post to all women never to settle, as they all should marry men who will celebrate their success.