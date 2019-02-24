NgeriaDecides: Tiwa Savage reacts to ballot box snatching and burning

Superstar songstress, Tiwa Savage has reacted to reports of violence, ballot box snatching and burning in some parts of Lagos and Rivers, on Saturday.

Several reports yesterday, showed that there were disruptions in some parts of Lagos from Aguda to Oshodi-Isolo to Okota, during the presidential and national assembly elections, which held across Nigeria on February 23rd.

In her reaction via her Twitter handle on Sunday, Tiwa said though her own polling unit was peaceful, it was very heartbreaking to watch those videos shared online.

Her words: Even though it was peaceful at my voting booth, it is still very very heartbreaking to see some of these videos and what happened at some other voting booths 💔