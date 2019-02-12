Entertainment, Trending

Nicki Minaj Tells Fan To Get Refund Because She Wont Be At BET Music Show

BET, Cardi B, grammy, nicki minaj, Young Money

Black Entertainment Television(BET) are currently running from pillar to post in a bid to get their major headliner, Nicki Minaj, to perform at their musical show scheduled for June 20-23 this year. The female rapper reportedly pulled out of the musical festival following a slight dig aimed at her by the entertainment television after Cardi B won the grammy award on Sunday.

Sales of tickets for the show has already began and a fan who already picked up a ticket is already looking at getting a refund after he learnt that Nicki Minaj has pulled out of the show. The fan while taking to his twitter handle asked Nicki if he would get a refund and her response was ‘Absolutely. Get your refund ASAP’

What she said;

