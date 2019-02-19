Trending

Nigeria Decides: Abacha’s son, declares total support for Buhari, his father’s ex ally

Mohammed Sani Abacha, son of late military head of state, Sani Abacha, has thrown his full weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari, for Saturday’s presidential election.

Mohammed Abacha, who is a governorship candidate of the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), in Kano State, stated his support for Buhari, former ally of his late father, less than 4 days to the election.

The All Progressives Congress, APC celebrated the news by sharing in on their handle on Tuesday evening – saying 4+4 is assured.

