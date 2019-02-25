Nigeria Decides: Atiku Retains Lead in Yola, Adamawa

The election results from Yola, Adamawa between President Muhammad Buhari and Atiku Abubakar has been close. At the early start when the results started coming in on Sunday the president was leading Atiku Abubakar in his own state but Atiku took the lead as more results were announced, especially since about 9 am Monday when the release of results reached 15 LGAs in the state.

Three more local governments have been released bringing it to a total of 18LGAs that have been announced so far.

Atiku now leads with a total of 349,690 votes from the 18 LGAs while Buhari has 338,926 votes.

