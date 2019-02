Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has finally won his first Northern state. Atiku won in his home state, Adamawa, with 410,266 votes to defeat President Buhari who polled 378,078 votes.

Adamawa state has always been won by any party Atiku Abubakar has been on.

Much earlier, Atiku Abubakar also recorded victory in Oyo State, where he polled 366,690 votes to defeat President Buhari who polled 365,229 votes.