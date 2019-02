Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party suffered a heavy defeat in the North Central State of Niger.

President Buhari polled 612,371 votes to defeat Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who polled 218,052.

As at the time of filing this report, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has not won in any of the Northern states announced so far.