Nigeria Decides: Atiku wins Massively in Aso Rock

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress in the total of all the polling units in Aso Rock. Atiku polled 1030 votes to defeat President Buhari who polled 1013 votes.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, won at his polling unit

At Oshiomhole’s Ward 10, Unit 1, at Iyamho, Etsako West LGA, Buhari got 775 votes while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had no vote.

Follow Informationng for more updates