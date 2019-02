President Muhammad Buhari has defeated his opponent, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP) in Yobe State. President Buhari polled 497,914 votes to defeat Atiku who polled 50,763 votes in the North Eastern state.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious in Abia State that had earlier been announced, as he polled 219,698 votes to defeat President Buhari who polled 85,058 votes.