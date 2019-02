President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress has recorded a landslide victory in Jigawa and Kaduna States to move him closer to victory.

President Buhari recorded 993,445 and 794,738 votes in Kaduna and Jigawa states respectively to defeat challenger, Atiku Abubakar who polled 649,612 and 289,895 votes in Kaduna and Jigawa states.

These two states have been considered to be strongholds for the President.