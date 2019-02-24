Nigeria Decides: Buhari: do not tamper with the results or we will Venezuela you!

A former minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has defeated the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate and incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari hands down.

Fani – Kayode says, as results continue to trickle down from yesterday’s presidential election, which held in every part of Nigeria.

The former minister urged president Buhari to kindly accept defeat, if things go against him, when the final result is announced. According to the PDP chieftain, any attempt for Buhari or APC to tamper with the result, wouldn’t be taken likely.

His words: Clearly Atiku has won hands down. He has defeated Buhari almost everywhere in the south and the north central with the exception of Kwara. He has also defeated Buhari in parts of the core north. My advice to Buhari: do not tamper with the results or we will Venezuela you!