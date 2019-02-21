Politics, Trending

#Nigeria Decides: If we kill ourselves our neighbours will inherit our father’s property – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has urged Nigerians to go the polls on Saturday, not fighting ‘ourselves to death’, so that ‘our neighbours will not inherit our father’s property.’

The lawmaker, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, top member and supporter of Atiku Abubakar, their party’s presidential candidate, said  this on Thursday via social media. Senator Bruce’s urged Nigerians to go to the polls, completely shunning violence.

The 2019 presidential election will hold on Saturday, 23rd February, in every state of the federation, after a previous postponement last Saturday.

Mr Bruce added that Nigerians must bear in mind that ‘we are brothers and sisters born by Mother Nigeria’, therefore we mustn’t fight ‘ourselves to death.’

His words: Let us go to the polls without violence and bitterness. We are brothers and sisters born by Mother Nigeria. If we fight ourselves to the death, it is our neighbours that will inherit our father’s property. We do not want that at all. This Saturday, let us choose. Let us not kill.

