President Muhammad Buhari landed another severe blow on the aspirations of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he polled 798,428 votes in Bauchi State to defeat his challenger who polled 209,313 votes.

President also defeated Atiku Atiku in Lagos state in a keenly contested race, as he polled 580,825 votes to defeat Atiku who polled 448,015 votes.