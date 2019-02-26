Local News, Politics, Trending

#Nigeria Decides: Landslide Victory for Atiku in Ebonyi and Enugu

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has narrowed the gap between him and All Progressives Congress’ candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku recorded landslide victories by polling 355,553 and 258,573 votes in Enugu and Ebonyi respectively, while President Buhari continued his poor record in the SouthEast as he polled 54,423 and  90,761 votes in Enugu and Ebonyi respectively.

As at the time of filing this report, President Buhari is leading in the polls. Out of the 11 states and FCT  announced so far, he has recorded 2,976,721 votes to Alhaji Atiku’s 2,690,616 votes.

INEC reconvenes by 10 am on Tuesday 26th of February 2019.

