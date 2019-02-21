Nigeria Decides: Let me assure you, we are going to win – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has assured his party members and supporters that they will the 2019 presidential election, holding this Saturday.

The former vice president gave this assurance at the 84th National Executive Council meeting of the opposition party on Tuesday.

Atiku in his address, highlighted all the areas where the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians, including his disregard for the rule of law – He says he will win the election not for himself but for the people of Nigeria that have totally suffered in the last four years.

His words; So, let me reassure you, we are going to win these elections. And to our long-suffering citizens, I say do not despair, our time is now, and together we shall reshape the destiny of our beloved country.